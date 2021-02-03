Facts

16:12 03.02.2021

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

1 min read
United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

The United States supports Ukraine's efforts to counter the malign influence of Russia in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the United States embassy has said.

"The United States supports Ukraine's efforts yesterday to counter Russia's malign influence, in line with Ukrainian law, in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We must all work together to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an information war against sovereign states," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

As reported, on February 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC decision to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities.

