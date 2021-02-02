Facts

16:44 02.02.2021

Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

1 min read
Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

On Tuesday, February 2, in the area of Toretsk (Donetsk region), a sniper seriously wounded a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of which the Ukrainian soldier died in a medical facility, the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) reported.

"Today, on February 2, in Toretsk area, Russian Armed Forces sniper seriously wounded a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Despite the assistance provided, he died in a hospital," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said on Facebook.

According to the information, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC sent a corresponding note to the OSCE SMM.

Tags: #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:58 29.01.2021
Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

08:57 21.01.2021
Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

18:58 18.01.2021
Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

17:19 11.01.2021
Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

11:37 21.12.2020
Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

11:05 17.12.2020
Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

17:06 12.12.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

10:58 09.12.2020
Fulfillment of Normandy Four agreements remains for Ukraine basis for restoring peace in Donbas – TCG

Fulfillment of Normandy Four agreements remains for Ukraine basis for restoring peace in Donbas – TCG

12:58 03.12.2020
Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

10:31 03.12.2020
Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

LATEST

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Rada supports introduction of sanctions against Nicaragua

Groysman ready to become prime minister again, but needs to get mandate of confidence in elections

Razumkov opens Rada's fifth session of ninth convocation

Ukraine must adopt IHRA's international definition of anti-Semitism – Boris Lozhkin

There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

Court obliges prosecutor general to consider petition of Bakhmatiuk's lawyer to withdraw VAB Bank case from NABU - Ukrlandfarming

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD