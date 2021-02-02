Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

On Tuesday, February 2, in the area of Toretsk (Donetsk region), a sniper seriously wounded a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of which the Ukrainian soldier died in a medical facility, the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) reported.

"Today, on February 2, in Toretsk area, Russian Armed Forces sniper seriously wounded a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Despite the assistance provided, he died in a hospital," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said on Facebook.

According to the information, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC sent a corresponding note to the OSCE SMM.