14:11 02.02.2021

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

The fire in the one-story building of the Epicenter shopping center in the city of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, as of 13:40 on Tuesday, spread to the entire area of the building, its area was about 1,000 square meters, according to the website of the State Emergency Service.

"Previously, there are no victims or injured. Some 32 people and 8 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing, including 24 people from the State Emergency Service and 6 units of equipment," the service said.

