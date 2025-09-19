Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

The first shopping center of the Epicenter chain in Obukhiv (Kyiv region) will open on September 20, the company’s press service reported.

“The opening of the new shopping center Epicenter in the city of Obukhiv is of great social importance for the community. The launch of the facility will ensure the creation of about 300 new jobs, which will contribute to the development of the city’s economy and support local residents. Buyers will have access to modern shopping infrastructure and convenient purchases of all possible groups of goods under one roof. And the local budget, thanks to the operation of the new shopping center, will be able to count on additional income of tens of millions of hryvnias in taxes annually,” said Petro Mykhailyshyn, General Director of Epicenter K.

The total area of the three-story shopping center at 27 Kyivska Street will be over 26,000 sq m, which will allow to present all innovative retail concepts of the shop in shop format, which are being developed by the Epicenter chain. In particular, a spacious Food Market with an area of 1,800 sq m with its own food court will open here, where buyers will be able not only to buy all the necessary products, but also to enjoy ready-made dishes from different cuisines of the world.

In addition to the grocery store, the first floor of the shopping center will house the Center of Technology (TsE TE), AutoMall, Apteka 100+, the flora center Buket and departments with a wide range of goods for construction, repair and decoration of homes. The second floor will house the gallery DEKO, Furniture Center, Ceramic Center, Garden Center, All4Rest leisure goods, Studio of Light, a children’s store EpiK, a sports supermarket Intersport, a pet store Lapki, etc.

Later, the shopping mall plans to open the Epiland family entertainment center. It will become the third facility for the chain in the capital region after the children’s parks launched in Kyiv and in Chabany.

As noted in the release, the total assortment of goods in the shopping mall will include almost 90,000 items. In addition, the following services will operate: Keymaker, a format-cutting department, a bank branch and the Multiservice network for dry cleaning and clothing and shoe repair services.

The new shopping mall will also feature a Drive in Arena with an area of 1,500 sq m, where you can drive in, choose the necessary goods and immediately load them into the car.

The shopping mall will have a parking lot for 220 cars with locations for recharging electric cars from the E1 network. This will include an underground parking lot, which will serve as a shelter for over 2,000 people during air raids.