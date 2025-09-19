Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:31 19.09.2025

Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

3 min read
Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

The first shopping center of the Epicenter chain in Obukhiv (Kyiv region) will open on September 20, the company’s press service reported.

“The opening of the new shopping center Epicenter in the city of Obukhiv is of great social importance for the community. The launch of the facility will ensure the creation of about 300 new jobs, which will contribute to the development of the city’s economy and support local residents. Buyers will have access to modern shopping infrastructure and convenient purchases of all possible groups of goods under one roof. And the local budget, thanks to the operation of the new shopping center, will be able to count on additional income of tens of millions of hryvnias in taxes annually,” said Petro Mykhailyshyn, General Director of Epicenter K.

The total area of the three-story shopping center at 27 Kyivska Street will be over 26,000 sq m, which will allow to present all innovative retail concepts of the shop in shop format, which are being developed by the Epicenter chain. In particular, a spacious Food Market with an area of 1,800 sq m with its own food court will open here, where buyers will be able not only to buy all the necessary products, but also to enjoy ready-made dishes from different cuisines of the world.

In addition to the grocery store, the first floor of the shopping center will house the Center of Technology (TsE TE), AutoMall, Apteka 100+, the flora center Buket and departments with a wide range of goods for construction, repair and decoration of homes. The second floor will house the gallery DEKO, Furniture Center, Ceramic Center, Garden Center, All4Rest leisure goods, Studio of Light, a children’s store EpiK, a sports supermarket Intersport, a pet store Lapki, etc.

Later, the shopping mall plans to open the Epiland family entertainment center. It will become the third facility for the chain in the capital region after the children’s parks launched in Kyiv and in Chabany.

As noted in the release, the total assortment of goods in the shopping mall will include almost 90,000 items. In addition, the following services will operate: Keymaker, a format-cutting department, a bank branch and the Multiservice network for dry cleaning and clothing and shoe repair services.

The new shopping mall will also feature a Drive in Arena with an area of 1,500 sq m, where you can drive in, choose the necessary goods and immediately load them into the car.

The shopping mall will have a parking lot for 220 cars with locations for recharging electric cars from the E1 network. This will include an underground parking lot, which will serve as a shelter for over 2,000 people during air raids.

Tags: #obukhiv #epicenter

MORE ABOUT

14:05 16.09.2025
Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

09:52 16.09.2025
Russian UAV strike target Epicenter warehouses in Kyiv region – Kalashnyk

Russian UAV strike target Epicenter warehouses in Kyiv region – Kalashnyk

15:04 20.08.2025
Ukraine's Epicenter Group to build 5 mln-tonne grain terminal at Pivdenny port

Ukraine's Epicenter Group to build 5 mln-tonne grain terminal at Pivdenny port

16:19 26.07.2025
Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

12:17 15.07.2025
Epicenter, Itera announce launch of Blaho for Communities digital platform

Epicenter, Itera announce launch of Blaho for Communities digital platform

12:07 28.04.2025
Epicenter mall chain in Ukraine reports technical malfunction

Epicenter mall chain in Ukraine reports technical malfunction

19:13 14.04.2025
Epicenter plans to open five Food Markets in its shopping centers in 2025

Epicenter plans to open five Food Markets in its shopping centers in 2025

14:26 03.04.2025
Epicenter launches Epiland featuring Ukraine's largest VR park

Epicenter launches Epiland featuring Ukraine's largest VR park

15:17 20.02.2025
Epicenter to open second phase of shopping mall in Ukrainian city of Chabany this spring

Epicenter to open second phase of shopping mall in Ukrainian city of Chabany this spring

11:54 20.02.2025
Epicenter to open its own food market in Ukrainian city of Brovary, replacing NOVUS supermarket

Epicenter to open its own food market in Ukrainian city of Brovary, replacing NOVUS supermarket

HOT NEWS

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

LATEST

Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Interior Ministry introducing innovative approach that almost halves mine clearance time

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

AD
AD