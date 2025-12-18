Epicenter joins training of managers for country's recovery at Stanford University

Top managers of the company Epicenter will take part in the Virtual Design&Construction training program launched at Stanford University (USA) and aimed at studying innovative construction management methods, the company’s press service reported.

"It is an honor for us to participate in Stanford University’s inaugural Ukrainian program. Participation in this project by our representatives is an investment in specialists who will contribute to the country’s recovery from the consequences of the war," reads the press release quoting Petro Mykhailyshyn, CEO of Epicenter.

Participants will learn to use a modern construction operating system that helps reduce costs, minimize risks, and work effectively with limited resources.

The training program was created through the collaborative efforts of Stanford University and the charitable organization Dobrobat in April 2025. Thirteen managers from Epicenter have already joined the first cohort of the program.

The Epicenter Group of Companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that combines the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the online store epicentk.ua, the agricultural holding Epicenter-Agro, ceramic tile factories under Epicenter Ceramic Corporation, the timber processing enterprise Osmoloda, and logistics capacities. As of October 2025, the retailer’s network includes 72 shopping centers in Ukraine.