Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:05 16.09.2025

Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

As a result of a drone attack on Tuesday morning, the logistics center of Epicenter in Kyiv region was damaged, the total amount of losses of the group of companies caused by military aggression has already exceeded $1 billion, the company's press service reported.

As reported on the company's Facebook page, the attack resulted in a large-scale fire, which rescuers are now trying to localize, fortunately, there are no deaths or injuries among people. But the company has again suffered significant losses.

"During the full-scale war, dozens of network facilities were destroyed in various regions of Ukraine. According to independent experts, the total amount of losses of the Epicenter group of companies caused by military aggression has already exceeded $1 billion. The enemy is deliberately destroying businesses that work for Ukrainians every day, providing them with essential goods. Despite these attacks, we remain in place, hold on and work for the country," the message states.

The Epicenter group of companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that unites the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicenter-Agro agroholding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile factories, the Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Epicenter network united more than 80 shopping centers in all regions of the country. As of the beginning of 2025, the retailer's network included 71 operating shopping centers in Ukraine.

Tags: #attack_russian #kyiv_region #epicenter

