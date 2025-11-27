Epicenter opens expanded and fully redesigned Epiland Park in Kyiv

Epicenter is opening a revamped Epiland family entertainment park on Saturday, November 29, at the Epicenter shopping mall on 20d Poliarna Street in Kyiv. As part of the reformatting, the park’s footprint has tripled to 8,600 square meters, the company’s press service announced.

The company noted that the decision to expand the project was driven by visitor metrics and demand.

"We saw that we couldn’t accommodate everyone who wanted to celebrate children’s birthdays, and that the space was too crowded on weekends. That’s why we’re now opening a redesigned park with many new attractions that will allow us to expand our target audience and fully meet existing demand," said Viktoria Zelenska, Epicenter’s Director of Concept Development, as quoted in the press release.

In the second phase of the park, the company added moderate-thrill mechanical rides, a family roller coaster, expanded its virtual reality offerings, tripled the number of redemption and arcade machines and video simulators, introduced new activities in the playground area, and enlarged both the bumper car and climbing zones. It also launched a shooting range in partnership with a partner network.

Responding to strong demand, the company quadrupled the size of its banquet-room area and created a dedicated zone for children’s parties.

"This department operates as an event agency: it organizes turnkey events and can host off-site celebrations at homes, schools, and children’s institutions," added Epiland network director Kateryna Cherniak, whose comments were also included in the announcement.

Epiland is a relatively new project of the Epicenter Group, launched in 2024. Since then, the network of family entertainment parks has grown to three locations in Ukraine.

As reported earlier, the first Epiland family amusement park, covering more than 3,500 square meters, opened in July 2024 at the Epicenter mall in Kyiv (20d Poliarna Street). In addition to the Kyiv location, the company opened an Epiland in April this year at the Epicenter mall in Chabany (5,000 sq. m), and another in Obukhiv, Kyiv region, in October (1,500 sq. m). The network’s team is currently working on an even more ambitious project in Lviv, which, once launched, will become the largest themed entertainment park in Europe.

The Epicenter Group of Companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that combines the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the online store epicentk.ua, the agricultural holding Epicenter-Agro, ceramic tile factories under Epicenter Ceramic Corporation, the timber processing enterprise Osmoloda, and logistics capacities. As of October 2025, the retailer’s network includes 72 shopping centers in Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Epicenter K LLC’s shareholders include Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%), and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).