Demand for autonomous power supply products in Ukraine quadruples – Epicenter

Following massive strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and widespread power outages, the Epicenter retail chain has recorded a sharp surge in demand for autonomous energy supply products, the company's press service reported.

According to the retailer's analytics division, sales of such products nearly quadrupled the day after the overnight air attacks of October 9–10.

"Ukrainians are responding very quickly and pragmatically to power outages and the threat of further attacks on the country's energy infrastructure. People are preparing for repeated blackouts by purchasing chargers, lighting devices, and autonomous power systems. All these products are available in sufficient quantities at Epicenter stores, so we are fully able to meet the growing demand and the public's needs," the company's press service said.

The sharpest increase was seen in demand for power banks, burners, and portable gas stoves – up 8.4 times – followed by charging stations (up nearly sevenfold), as well as flashlights and gas cylinders (up 3.7 times).

Sales of generators capable of providing full energy autonomy to private homes also grew substantially – nearly tripling across the Epicenter network. Positive sales dynamics were also recorded for candles (+60%), batteries (+39%), and accumulators (+20%).

As reported earlier, to support Ukrainians during the energy crisis, Epicenter launched its "Zaryadzhaizery" ("Chargers") project back in 2022, setting up gadget charging stations in its shopping centers across the country.

Epicenter has long pursued a strategic course toward energy efficiency and sustainability, reducing its energy consumption by installing solar panels on store rooftops, using LED lighting, and implementing other energy-saving solutions.

The Epicenter group of companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that unites the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the Epicenterk.ua online store, the Epicenter-Agro agroholding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile factories, the Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities. As of September 2025, the retailer's network included 72 operating shopping centers in Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Epicenter K LLC's shareholders include Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%), and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).