Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Ukraine, within the COVAX program, will receive 117,000 doses of m-RNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech of the U.S. production in February, and in parallel, from 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine during the first half of 2021, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"Yes! Ukraine received a response from COVAX. as Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of the American-made m-RNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech early as in February, which will be immediately distributed to vaccinate employees of hospitals that provide care to patients with COVID-19," Liashko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He also said: "In parallel, during the first half of the year, starting in February, we will be able to receive from 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the next stages of the campaign. And this is only through the COVAX mechanism."

According to Liashko, COVAX received applications for the first wave from 72 countries, 18 countries were selected, including Ukraine. "This once again confirms that Ukraine is able to provide the necessary cold chain and logistics of vaccines with ultra-low storage conditions," he said.

In turn, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine will start in the middle of February. "The next deliveries of vaccines under the COVAX initiative will take place from the middle of February to the end of the second quarter of 2021. During these deliveries, Ukraine will receive from 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine," the Ministry of Health said on the Telegram channel.