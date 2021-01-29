Facts

17:45 29.01.2021

EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

The European Union is working to secure that Ukraine receives the second part of the tranche of macro-financial assistance (MFA) in the amount of EUR 600 million as soon as possible, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has told President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the website of the head of the Ukrainian state, Zelensky, in turn, thanked the EU for the provision of the first MFA tranche to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 600 million in December 2020. "This helped to maintain our macro-financial stability," the president told the President of the European Commission during a phone call.

The parties discussed the efforts that the Ukrainian authorities are making to implement anti-corruption reforms. Zelensky informed Ursula von der Leyen about the beginning of the reform of the Security Service of Ukraine, the creation of the Bureau of Economic Security, and toughened responsibility for inaccurate declaration of income.

As noted in the report, the President of the European Commission thanked the head of the Ukrainian state for his personal efforts in the implementation of anti-corruption policy.

