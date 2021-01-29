Facts

12:58 29.01.2021

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

3 min read
Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

First President of Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk believes that it is practically impossible to reach an agreement with Russia on Donbas without pressure from the international community.

"It's not easy to get along with Russia. I don't want to have unnecessary illusions that we can agree on something. We have been working for seven years and practically unite very few positions, and for the last six months - nothing at all, because Russia has different views," Kravchuk said on the air of a talk show on the NASH TV channel on Thursday evening, thus admitting that negotiations at the TCG had reached a dead end.

"When I came to the first meeting in Minsk on July 22, an agreement was reached on a comprehensive regime of a ceasefire, and we began to implement these agreements. And I, frankly speaking, thought to myself that perhaps some steps have begun to move more clearly, more actively and more responsibly to peace - not only by Ukraine, but also by all participants in the process. But when I attended these meetings and realized that it was a fake, that they say one thing and do another, that they think that it is possible to deceive Ukraine and it will make any concessions, only unilateral, that it will surrender its national interests for the sake of some incomprehensible goals, I concluded that it is impossible to agree on anything under normal conditions," Kravchuk said, noting that Moscow distorts the Package of Measures for implementation of the Minsk Protocol and interprets it in its own interests.

He added that "if Russia puts pressure and tells a lie," Ukraine should act in the same way and rely on political pressure with the involvement of international partners, including the United States, to force Russia to fulfill the agreements, and not interpret them in its own interests. At the same time, Ukraine itself needs a unified firm position in Ukrainian politics, Kravchuk stressed.

"At the next meeting, I will ask them one question: "Do they support the seven points [steps to implement the doctrine of the 'Russian Donbas'], which was proclaimed by their ['DPR'] ringleader? [Denis Pushilin] "If they approve of these seven points, where there is absolutely no talk about the integration of these regions of Ukraine, where there is absolutely nothing about Ukrainian interests as a state as a whole, but it is about the creation of national-Russian state structures, then let them say it officially at the meeting. It cannot be that their leader says one thing, and they - another," said Kravchuk.

When asked if it is impossible to come to an agreement with the Russian Federation through the TCG, then why waste your time, Kravchuk replied: "While these negotiations are Minsk negotiations, they are still in operation, they also have other tasks: sanctions, unification of European partners. We want to show that Ukraine was and is an advocate of realization."

Tags: #kravchuk #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:11 22.01.2021
Transfer of Ukrainian POWs to Medvedchuk from Donbas suspended, as plane did not fly - Kravchuk

Transfer of Ukrainian POWs to Medvedchuk from Donbas suspended, as plane did not fly - Kravchuk

08:57 21.01.2021
Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

18:58 18.01.2021
Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

17:37 16.01.2021
Kravchuk regards ORDLO statement on transfer of part of retained to Medvedchuk as Russia's attempt to avoid fulfilling obligations

Kravchuk regards ORDLO statement on transfer of part of retained to Medvedchuk as Russia's attempt to avoid fulfilling obligations

11:16 12.01.2021
Head of Ukrainian delegation to PACE replaced due to change in strategic approach - MP Kravchuk

Head of Ukrainian delegation to PACE replaced due to change in strategic approach - MP Kravchuk

17:19 11.01.2021
Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

11:37 21.12.2020
Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

11:05 17.12.2020
Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

17:06 12.12.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

10:58 09.12.2020
Fulfillment of Normandy Four agreements remains for Ukraine basis for restoring peace in Donbas – TCG

Fulfillment of Normandy Four agreements remains for Ukraine basis for restoring peace in Donbas – TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

PGO trying to remove case on suspicion of dpty head of President's Office from bureau's investigative jurisdiction – NABU

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

LATEST

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

PGO trying to remove case on suspicion of dpty head of President's Office from bureau's investigative jurisdiction – NABU

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

Head of Ukraine's mission to NATO to be appointed in near future – Stefanishyna

Zelensky announces presentation of new Healthy Ukraine program

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

President's Office explains Yermak's words about opening of criminal case on fact of publication of recordings of senior officials' talks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD