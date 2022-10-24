Facts

14:28 24.10.2022

PACE may consider resolution on responsibility of Russian propagandists within year – MP Kravchuk

2 min read
PACE may consider resolution on responsibility of Russian propagandists within year – MP Kravchuk

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) may, within a year, consider resolutions initiated by the Ukrainian delegation on holding Russian propagandists accountable and on countering the destruction of cultural identity during wars, deputy head of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk said.

"Within a year [the resolutions may be considered in PACE]. They have just started. Usually, work on them lasts at least a year. I think that within the framework of this we will hold hearings in PACE in committees. It is important to include as much as possible more deputies from different countries, that is, so that they not only vote for the resolution in a year, but also hear the truth. I want to invite Ukrainian journalists to these hearings, too," the parliamentarian said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Kravchuk said that in the resolution concerning the Russian propagandists, the Ukrainian delegation intends to emphasize that the activities of the Russian media are part of war crimes.

The resolution on countering the destruction of cultural identity during wars, according to her, is not only about the destruction of certain cultural and religious values, but also about "when Ukrainian books are thrown out of libraries, from schools, depriving children of the opportunity to study in Ukrainian, on the deportation of children from Ukraine to the territory of Russia".

"This has an impact and is actually part of the genocide," Kravchuk said.

Tags: #kravchuk

MORE ABOUT

11:44 24.10.2022
FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

20:12 09.06.2021
Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

14:12 01.04.2021
Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

15:43 06.03.2021
Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

09:35 04.03.2021
Strengthening of EU, US sanctions against Russia necessary to reduce aggravation in Donbas - Kravchuk

Strengthening of EU, US sanctions against Russia necessary to reduce aggravation in Donbas - Kravchuk

14:06 03.03.2021
Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

09:06 18.02.2021
Russia's representative could not answer Kravchuk's question about admission of IAEA inspection to temporarily occupied territories

Russia's representative could not answer Kravchuk's question about admission of IAEA inspection to temporarily occupied territories

10:17 16.02.2021
Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

12:58 29.01.2021
Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

09:11 22.01.2021
Transfer of Ukrainian POWs to Medvedchuk from Donbas suspended, as plane did not fly - Kravchuk

Transfer of Ukrainian POWs to Medvedchuk from Donbas suspended, as plane did not fly - Kravchuk

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

LATEST

Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

Germany to supply Ukraine with another three IRIS-T complexes - Shmyhal

Serhiy Popko replaces Zhyrnov as head of Kyiv Military Administration

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

Kuleba, Borrell agree to work together to counter Russian lie about Ukraine

Grain Corridor works, despite enemy attempts to interrupt it - Odesa administration speaker

Ukraine intends to reach out to companies producing components for drones to stop their supplies to Iran – Arakhamia

NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

USA, France, UK comment on Ukraine's accusations of trying to create 'dirty bomb:' We reject Russia's transparently false allegations

AD
AD
AD
AD