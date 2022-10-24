PACE may consider resolution on responsibility of Russian propagandists within year – MP Kravchuk

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) may, within a year, consider resolutions initiated by the Ukrainian delegation on holding Russian propagandists accountable and on countering the destruction of cultural identity during wars, deputy head of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk said.

"Within a year [the resolutions may be considered in PACE]. They have just started. Usually, work on them lasts at least a year. I think that within the framework of this we will hold hearings in PACE in committees. It is important to include as much as possible more deputies from different countries, that is, so that they not only vote for the resolution in a year, but also hear the truth. I want to invite Ukrainian journalists to these hearings, too," the parliamentarian said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Kravchuk said that in the resolution concerning the Russian propagandists, the Ukrainian delegation intends to emphasize that the activities of the Russian media are part of war crimes.

The resolution on countering the destruction of cultural identity during wars, according to her, is not only about the destruction of certain cultural and religious values, but also about "when Ukrainian books are thrown out of libraries, from schools, depriving children of the opportunity to study in Ukrainian, on the deportation of children from Ukraine to the territory of Russia".

"This has an impact and is actually part of the genocide," Kravchuk said.