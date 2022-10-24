FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

The FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast the messages and narratives necessary for Ukraine to a Russian-speaking audience abroad, Yevhenia Kravchuk, deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, has said.

"Ukraine definitely needs a separate telethon in Russian. And I'll explain why. I communicate a lot with colleagues abroad, and, for example, in Lithuania, Latvia they tell me that they are watching FreeDom. Let's be honest, in each of these Baltic countries there are 30-40% of the Russian-speaking population. And they are very happy that there is an alternative to ruscists' television. There, people watched Russia Today, and now FreeDom. Also Belarus and Russia. This is a great opportunity to broadcast our narratives. There is also a huge Russian-speaking audience in Germany, which was created by immigrants from the former Soviet Union, and they are ready to perceive this information in the format we need," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.