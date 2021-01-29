Facts

10:33 29.01.2021

Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that the number of MPs in the Verkhovna Rada will soon be reduced to 300 people and says that the law is "next in line".

"I believe that in our parliament there will be as few such MPs (who quickly change their opinion on bills], such cases, as possible, and in general that there will be fewer deputies. Not 450, but 300. This law, by the way, is in line. We also promised this and must fulfill it. By the way, for the number of MPs to become 300, we need 300 votes. I wonder who will join the Servant of the People faction to make this decision possible," Zelensky said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

He also said that the adoption of the law on referendum was among the points of his election program, noting that some MPs spoke out against this law, but now changed their position.

"We promised it - we did it. My congratulations to the people of Ukraine, my condolences to individual parties," the president said.

Also, the President said that this week the parliament adopted a number of other important documents. In particular, the law on the Economic Security Bureau and in the first reading - the law on reforming the State Security Service of Ukraine.

Tags: #law #rada #zelensky
