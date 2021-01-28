Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the Crimean Platform, the summit of which is scheduled to be held on the eve of Independence Day on August 23, 2021, will be able to solve the problems it faces and unite international partners supporting Ukraine, the website of the head of state reported.

The Crimean Platform will become a platform that will rally our international partners who support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders. These are not empty words for me. There are clear actions behind them," Zelensky stressed at a meeting on preparations for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence with the participation of head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, his deputy Ihor Zhovkva, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The President also noted that before the Crimean Platform there had not been a single platform for determining the ways to return the occupied Crimean peninsula in 2014.

According to the information, during telephone conversations with foreign leaders, Zelensky invites to join the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence and the Crimean Platform.