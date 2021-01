Ukraine records 2,779 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,538 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Tuesday morning, some 2 779 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 12 538 people recovered, some 133 patients died, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine as of January 26, 2021. In particular, 95 children and 175 medical workers fell ill. Some 891 people were hospitalized; some 133 people died and 12,538 people recovered over the past day," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

A day earlier, on January 25, the minister spoke about 2,516 new COVID-19 cases; on January 24, some 3,915 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded; on January 23, some 4,928 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded; on January 22, some 5,348 new cases were reported; on January 21 some 5,583 cases of COVID-19 recorded; some 4,383 cases of the virus were registered on January 20 and some 3,939 new cases were reported on January 19.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday morning was 1,197 million people, some 22,057 people died from COVID-19 and some 965,835 people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (375), Zaporizhia (276), Ivano-Frankivsk (255), Odesa (211) and Kharkiv (207) regions.