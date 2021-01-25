If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

The Health Ministry of Ukraine is considering the possibility of introducing adaptive quarantine depending on the incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in different regions, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a conference call on preventing the spread of COVID-19 disease.

"The indicators that we see today in terms of the number of cases, hospitalized and those who recovered indicate that the tough lockdown was an effective measure. In the near future, the Health Ministry will review the situation in the regions, and depending on the indicators, we will decide on the introduction of adaptive quarantine for separate regions. So, let us return to the green, yellow, orange and red zones," Shmyhal said.

These changes, if adopted, will enter into force seven days after their adoption, the prime minister said.

Health Minister of Maksym Stepanov spoke about a decrease in the percentage of positive test results for COVID-19 among all tested from 34%-35% to 21%.

As reported, in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, inclusive, additional enhanced quarantine restrictions were in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19.