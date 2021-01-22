Facts

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

The videoconference of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries was postponed from Friday at the request of the Ukrainian side due to the tragedy in Kharkiv, a source close to the negotiation process told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The meeting has been postponed, since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials of the President's Office are in Kharkiv, where 15 people died in a fire yesterday," he said.

According to him, "the international partners treated the request of the Ukrainian side with understanding."

A new date for the videoconference will be agreed soon.

In turn, press secretary of the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna told Interfax-Ukraine that the preliminary date of the videoconference is January 27.

