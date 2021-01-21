Facts

11:42 21.01.2021

We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

1 min read
We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to bring the strategic partnership with the United States to a qualitatively new level of trust and interaction already in the current 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The United States is still asleep after a big day yesterday. And we at the Foreign Ministry started the day by discussing the next steps in relations between Ukraine and the United States. We plan to bring our strategic partnership to a qualitatively new level of trust and interaction in 2021," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, Joe Biden took the oath of office in Washington on Wednesday and thus became the 46th President of the United States. Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris also took the oath.

 

Tags: #united_states #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:31 21.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

15:48 20.01.2021
Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

Tourism industry of Ukraine loses about UAH 60 bln in 2020 – expert

15:10 20.01.2021
Ukraine intends to agree with KfW on EUR 36.5 mln financing to develop social infrastructure

Ukraine intends to agree with KfW on EUR 36.5 mln financing to develop social infrastructure

12:34 20.01.2021
Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

Ukraine still has chances to receive IMF tranche in Q1 2021 – BofA

12:28 20.01.2021
Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

11:15 20.01.2021
Ukraine creates Concept for development of Crimean Tatar language until 2032

Ukraine creates Concept for development of Crimean Tatar language until 2032

18:21 19.01.2021
Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

10:52 19.01.2021
Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia – Stepanov

Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia – Stepanov

09:17 19.01.2021
Ukraine records 3,939 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,052 people recovered

Ukraine records 3,939 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,052 people recovered

19:00 18.01.2021
Agricultural production in Ukraine falls by 11.5% in 2020 – statistics

Agricultural production in Ukraine falls by 11.5% in 2020 – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

LATEST

State Target Scientific, Technical Research Program in Antarctica extended for 3 years - Education Ministry

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Zelensky signs law on purchase of GTSOU gas on stock exchange

Stepanov urges politicians not to speculate on price of COVID-19 vaccines

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

Health Ministry has no conflict with Ukraine's Medical Procurement – Stepanov

Cabinet dismisses dpty head of Ministry of Strategy of Industry Nemilostivy – PM

Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas twice violate ceasefire over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD