We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to bring the strategic partnership with the United States to a qualitatively new level of trust and interaction already in the current 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The United States is still asleep after a big day yesterday. And we at the Foreign Ministry started the day by discussing the next steps in relations between Ukraine and the United States. We plan to bring our strategic partnership to a qualitatively new level of trust and interaction in 2021," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, Joe Biden took the oath of office in Washington on Wednesday and thus became the 46th President of the United States. Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris also took the oath.