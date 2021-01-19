Facts

14:33 19.01.2021

Kuleba, OSCE Chairperson discuss issue of remote monitoring of situation in Crimea

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde discussed the issue of remote monitoring of the situation in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

"Today I also stressed that the OSCE SMM in Ukraine has a mandate for the entire territory of our state, and the issue of starting remote monitoring of the situation in Crimea is already overdue. The SMM has the ability to launch such monitoring, and carry out remote analysis of the situation in the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," he said at a press conference after talks with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kuleba said he took the opportunity to meet with Linde to inform about the development of the Crimean Platform initiative and confirmed the invitation of Sweden to join this initiative.

 

