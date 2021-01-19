Facts

Several major contracts may be signed during Macron's visit to Ukraine – ambassador

 During the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine, several major contracts may be signed, in particular, an important contract with Alstom for the supply of electric locomotives, Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko has said.

"President Macron's visit to Ukraine is, definitely, planned. We are working on this every day, first of all, on the substantial filling of the agenda of this visit," Omelchenko said at the online conference titled "Seven years after the Maidan" on Monday. The ambassador believes several major contracts will be signed during the visit of the French President to Ukraine.

"This is, first of all, the major contract with Alstom and the Ukrainian government for the supply of electric locomotives, which also provides for local content in Ukraine. We also hope that we will have time to learn the issue of expanding cooperation with Alstom on the construction of high-speed railway tracks between Kyiv and Lviv, Kyiv and Odesa," Omelchenko said.

It is also planned to sign contracts for the construction of drinking water stations.

"Such a station has already been constructed in Mariupol, it is tens of millions of euros, and we hope that such construction will also start in Kyiv and Luhansk," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Head of Ukrzaliznytsia Volodymyr Zhmak said Ukrzaliznytsia has very outdated tracks and needs to be updated strategically. At this stage, according to him, Ukrzaliznytsya is interested in 50 two-system electric locomotives capable of transporting from 5,500 to 6,000 tonnes of cargo.

