Facts

09:36 14.01.2021

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire six times on Ukrainian positions – JFO HQ

2 min read
Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas opened fire six times on Ukrainian positions, without casualties. Since the beginning of the current day, one shelling has been recorded near Maryinka, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on January 13, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Force Operation. All of them were committed in the area of responsibility of the Skhid [East] task force. There are no combat losses among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO said in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

In particular, near Vodiane on the Azov Sea, opponents opened fire three times from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms. In the suburb of Avdiyivka and nearby Hnutove, fire was recorded towards the Ukrainian positions from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and near Maryinka, the enemy made several unaimed shots from small arms.

The headquarters said the facts of violation of the ceasefire regime through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC were reported to the OSCE representatives. The Ukrainian military also said silence was observed in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force.

"Since the beginning of this day, January 14, one violation of the ceasefire has been recorded in the area of the Joint Force Operation. Thus, near Maryinka, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from automatic heavy grenade launchers and small arms. There are no combat losses as a result of enemy shelling," the headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
