Construction of over 400 km of bike paths will start in Odesa region in 2021

Bicycle paths will be equipped during the repair of roads of national importance in Odesa region from 2021, according to the Telegram channel of the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor).

It is planned that the total length of cycling routes, which will be equipped in the coming years, will be more than 400 km.

According to Ukravtodor, along the roads repaired in 2020, for example, the sections T-16-47 Chornomorsk-Sanzheika and T-16-10 from Shabo to Kurortne, bicycle infrastructure will also be equipped. For this, separate projects will be created.

"In Odesa region, bike paths can become an additional incentive for the development of tourism," Ukravtodor believes.