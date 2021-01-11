Facts

18:30 11.01.2021

U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

2 min read
U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

Washington has included 11 individuals and organizations in the sanctions list for Ukraine, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said on Monday.

Seven citizens of Ukraine and Ukraine-based four organizations fell under the sanctions, according to the U.S. Treasury. In particular, this is about the news agency "Only News," the website "Nabu Leaks," the companies "Era-Media TOV" and "Skeptik TOV."

These measures were imposed against them because Washington believes that they interfered in the U.S. election process.

Among the individuals in the sanctions lists were MP from the Servant of the People faction, deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Oleksandr Dubinsky; former chairman of the Ukrainian Association of Energy Engineers Dmytro Kovalchuk; senior prosecutor of the Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Kostiantyn Kulyk, who was responsible for the investigation of economic crimes of the Yanukovych regime in 2016-2019; former MP Oleksandr Onyschenko; former beneficiary of the Radio-Era television and radio company Anton Simonenko; former diplomat, employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States in 2015-2016 Andriy Telizhenko; Head of the Skeptic and Only News companies Petro Zhuravel.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, these individuals are associated with Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach, against whom the United States imposed sanctions in September 2020 "for trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election." The Department of the Treasury calls Derkach himself "agent of the Russian intelligence services" in the press release. The Era-Media LLC and the NabuLeaks website are also associated with Derkach.

Thus, according to the Treasury, "all property and interests in property of these targets that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them." Additionally, "any entities 50% or more owned by one or more designated persons are also blocked," the department said. Individuals and organizations from Ukraine, against whom the United States is imposing sanctions for interfering in the U.S. elections, were part of the Russian Federation's campaign to influence the U.S. electoral process, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said in the press release.

"Russian disinformation campaigns targeting American citizens are a threat to our democracy. The United States will continue to aggressively defend the integrity of our election systems and processes," Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

Tags: #usa #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:29 11.01.2021
Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

17:23 07.01.2021
Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

15:24 07.01.2021
Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

13:51 07.01.2021
Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

13:30 07.01.2021
Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

16:23 06.01.2021
United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

13:33 31.12.2020
U.S. Justice Dept seeks forfeiture of third commercial property purchased with funds misappropriated from PrivatBank in Ukraine

U.S. Justice Dept seeks forfeiture of third commercial property purchased with funds misappropriated from PrivatBank in Ukraine

12:13 25.12.2020
Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

09:02 23.12.2020
Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

12:04 16.12.2020
EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

Lekhim to supply first 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March under contract with Health Ministry – company

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

Explosion occurred at Vinnytsia's kindergarten – media

LATEST

Lekhim to supply first 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March under contract with Health Ministry – company

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Ukraine to consider issue of restoring water supply to Crimea only in context of its de-occupation – Kuleba

Explosion occurred at Vinnytsia's kindergarten – media

ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

Updating Minsk Agreements is precondition for any further progress – Reznikov

Kuleba comments on Zeman's statement about similarity of events in U.S. Capitol with Maidan: It's like comparing Zeman with Havel - nothing in common

Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

Lubnygaz asks to check Mosiychuk for involvement in explosion on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD