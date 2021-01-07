Four freed Ukrainian sailors from Captain Khayyam tanker return home from Libya – President's Office

Four Ukrainian citizens, members of the crew of the Captain Khayyam tanker, which was detained in the territorial waters of Libya on February 13, 2016: sailors Yevhen Morar, Volodymyr Tostohan, Oleh Voinerovsky and Pavlo Chaika are already on their way home, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

In December 2017, a Libyan court sentenced four Ukrainians and other members of the crew of the Captain Khayyam tanker to five years in prison. Since two Ukrainian sailors have health problems, representatives of Ukraine have repeatedly raised the issue of their release on humanitarian grounds before the Libyan side.

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the release of Ukrainian citizens and said that, finally, they will be able to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

The head of state also thanked the Ukrainian diplomats, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments for the work, due to which it became possible for Ukrainians to return home.

"The Ukrainian state does not forget and does not leave its citizens in trouble. And we are doing our best, using all channels so that Ukrainians who want to return home can do it. Since the state exists for the citizen, to protect his rights and freedom. And citizens protect our country. This is exactly how it should be," Zelensky said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also keeps the process of returning sailors under control.