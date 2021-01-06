Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

All mass events and fairs on the occasion of Christmas will be canceled in Kyiv from 8 to 24 January due to increasing measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the operation of shopping centers and public institutions will be prohibited as well, the press service of Kyiv city state administration said on Wednesday.

"New Year's locations in the capital will stop working for the duration of additional anti-epidemic restrictions. In particular, the work of festive concerts, fairs, including food fairs, attractions, skating rinks and the like, should be stopped," the ministry said.

Among other things, shopping and entertainment centers, places of worship, fitness centers and swimming pools will stop working.

In addition, by decision of the government, it is prohibited to visit educational institutions, except for pre-school education and special educational institutions from January 8 to 24.

Public transport should carry out passenger transportation only within the limits of the number of seats established by the technical documentation. Also, the interval of public transport can be changed from January 8 to 24.

The restrictions of the entry of passengers at metro stations are possible in order to avoid crowding of people on platforms and in train carriages, the Kyiv City State Administration reported. Passengers will be informed about the corresponding changes through sound announcements at metro stations.