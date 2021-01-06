Epidemiologists consider strict quarantine necessary from Jan 8 through Jan 24 – Stepanov

Epidemiologists consider it necessary to carry out strict quarantine from January 8 to January 24, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"After the New Year holidays, we will have an increase in the incidence, which will increase the burden on the medical system. Also, starting from the third week of January, the incidence of influenza will increase, we expect a peak incidence in mid-February. Epidemiologists consider it necessary to carry out a strict quarantine from January 8 to January 24 in order to bring down the wave of morbidity and get through until spring without introducing strict quarantine," the minister said.

"Every day Ukraine records 5,000-7,000 cases of morbidity, about 200 people die. More than 23,000 patients stay in medical institutions, more than 10% of which are seriously ill. The number of seriously ill patients is increasing," he added.

Stepanov also stressed that business is ready for a tough quarantine and understands its importance.