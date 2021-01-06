Facts

11:28 06.01.2021

Epidemiologists consider strict quarantine necessary from Jan 8 through Jan 24 – Stepanov

1 min read
Epidemiologists consider strict quarantine necessary from Jan 8 through Jan 24 – Stepanov

Epidemiologists consider it necessary to carry out strict quarantine from January 8 to January 24, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"After the New Year holidays, we will have an increase in the incidence, which will increase the burden on the medical system. Also, starting from the third week of January, the incidence of influenza will increase, we expect a peak incidence in mid-February. Epidemiologists consider it necessary to carry out a strict quarantine from January 8 to January 24 in order to bring down the wave of morbidity and get through until spring without introducing strict quarantine," the minister said.

"Every day Ukraine records 5,000-7,000 cases of morbidity, about 200 people die. More than 23,000 patients stay in medical institutions, more than 10% of which are seriously ill. The number of seriously ill patients is increasing," he added.

Stepanov also stressed that business is ready for a tough quarantine and understands its importance.

 

Tags: #quarantine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 05.01.2021
Trade in food, medicines, veterinary preparations allowed during strict quarantine - Stepanov

Trade in food, medicines, veterinary preparations allowed during strict quarantine - Stepanov

11:09 14.12.2020
Diia portal starts accepting applications by private entrepreneurs to receive UAH 8,000 of aid for period of toughened quarantine in January

Diia portal starts accepting applications by private entrepreneurs to receive UAH 8,000 of aid for period of toughened quarantine in January

10:27 14.12.2020
Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

Enhanced quarantine may be introduced in Ukraine before Jan 8 subject to rapid increase of COVID-19 disease – Nemchinov

10:03 11.12.2020
Ukraine may introduce quarantine earlier than Jan 8 if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Radutsky

Ukraine may introduce quarantine earlier than Jan 8 if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Radutsky

17:37 09.12.2020
Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

16:45 09.12.2020
Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

16:36 09.12.2020
Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

11:02 07.12.2020
Quarantine should be tightened in Jan - Shmyhal

Quarantine should be tightened in Jan - Shmyhal

13:51 05.12.2020
Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine

Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine

18:02 26.11.2020
Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Investigative actions in connection with possible 'Belarusian trace' in Sheremet murder case may be carried out in Europe in January – Avakov

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

LATEST

Ukrainian military ranks transferred to NATO military rank codes – Taran

Ukraine within 60 days to submit its comments on Iran's draft technical report on shooting down UIA aircraft – Enin

Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

About 27,000 law enforcers to keep order in Ukraine at Christmas

Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Democrats win one Senate seat in Georgia, lead in second race with 98% of vote counted - NYT

Police open case in connection with death of Korban's son

Health Ministry considers ineffective work of Medical Procurement of Ukraine in 2020 – Stepanov

U.S. congratulates Orthodox Church of Ukraine on anniversary of receiving tomos

Ukraine continues to demand Bosnia and Herzegovina return Luhansk icon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD