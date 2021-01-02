Facts

12:10 02.01.2021

Ukraine plans to begin implementation of new roadmap for bilateral relations with U.S. this year

2 min read
Ukraine plans to begin implementation of new roadmap for bilateral relations with U.S. this year

Kyiv is drafting a new roadmap for bilateral relations with the United States, which will be applied after the change of the U.S. administration, deputy chief of the Office of the Ukrainian President and presidential foreign policy advisor Ihor Zhovkva has said.

"We are already working on a new substantive roadmap for bilateral relations, which is due to be discussed and implemented starting in 2021," Zhovkva said in an article entitled "Foreign Policy Priorities of Ukraine in 2021" and published by ZN.UA.

Ukraine aims at building an efficient dialogue with the new U.S. administration on every level, including the summit one, he said.

"An official visit of the Ukrainian president to the United States remains on the agenda," Zhovkva said.

Other important tasks include the establishment of a systemic dialogue with members of the new Congress for the sake of bolstering the bipartisan support for Ukraine, he said.

"We will be working so that the updated U.S. policy contributes to the strengthening of trans-Atlantic unity and NATO, as well as to the broadening and strengthening of security support for Ukraine," Zhovkva said.

He also singled out new economic projects between Ukraine and the United States in the field of agriculture, energy, and information technologies.

Tags: #united_states #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:12 02.01.2021
OSCE Head Ann Linde to visit Ukraine in Jan - Ukrainian TCG delegation

OSCE Head Ann Linde to visit Ukraine in Jan - Ukrainian TCG delegation

11:20 02.01.2021
Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

17:16 01.01.2021
Ukraine's trade deficit more than halves in 2020 – trade representative

Ukraine's trade deficit more than halves in 2020 – trade representative

11:52 01.01.2021
Nine Ukrainians who were in Syrian refugee camps return home – Office of President

Nine Ukrainians who were in Syrian refugee camps return home – Office of President

11:24 01.01.2021
Ukraine has new 9,432 COVID-19 cases, 10,016 people recovered – NSDC

Ukraine has new 9,432 COVID-19 cases, 10,016 people recovered – NSDC

15:14 31.12.2020
Two Ukrainian citizens released in Syria – media

Two Ukrainian citizens released in Syria – media

14:19 31.12.2020
Ukraine purchases vaccine against COVID-19 for UAH 964 mln, rapid tests for UAH 989 mln – Health Ministry

Ukraine purchases vaccine against COVID-19 for UAH 964 mln, rapid tests for UAH 989 mln – Health Ministry

12:53 31.12.2020
Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

11:18 31.12.2020
Ukraine to receive Sinovac Biotech vaccine within 30 days after registration

Ukraine to receive Sinovac Biotech vaccine within 30 days after registration

10:40 31.12.2020
Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

Kyiv expects Normandy format summit to be held in 2021

Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

Mykytas taken into custody by court decision in case of kidnapping lawyer

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 421 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

Dobkin announces intention to run for mayor of Kharkiv

Ukrainian border guards get from EU equipment for arrangement of Ukraine-Belarus border

More than 20,000 people cross border of Ukraine on first day of 2021

Poroshenko on fifth anniversary of FTA with EU: economic integration is path to Ukraine's EU membership

Strengthening intl support for Ukraine is top priority for diplomats in 2021 - Zhovkva

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

Kyiv expects Normandy format summit to be held in 2021

Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD