Ukraine plans to begin implementation of new roadmap for bilateral relations with U.S. this year

Kyiv is drafting a new roadmap for bilateral relations with the United States, which will be applied after the change of the U.S. administration, deputy chief of the Office of the Ukrainian President and presidential foreign policy advisor Ihor Zhovkva has said.

"We are already working on a new substantive roadmap for bilateral relations, which is due to be discussed and implemented starting in 2021," Zhovkva said in an article entitled "Foreign Policy Priorities of Ukraine in 2021" and published by ZN.UA.

Ukraine aims at building an efficient dialogue with the new U.S. administration on every level, including the summit one, he said.

"An official visit of the Ukrainian president to the United States remains on the agenda," Zhovkva said.

Other important tasks include the establishment of a systemic dialogue with members of the new Congress for the sake of bolstering the bipartisan support for Ukraine, he said.

"We will be working so that the updated U.S. policy contributes to the strengthening of trans-Atlantic unity and NATO, as well as to the broadening and strengthening of security support for Ukraine," Zhovkva said.

He also singled out new economic projects between Ukraine and the United States in the field of agriculture, energy, and information technologies.