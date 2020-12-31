Two Ukrainian citizens released in Syria – media

In Syria, two Ukrainian women with children were released from the al-Hawl refugee camp, where the relatives of the militants of the terrorist organization "Islamic State of Iraq and Syria" (ISIS) are held, the TSN television program said.

According to the media, one of the freed women is from Kremenchuk, the second is from Crimea. Both of them, as well as their seven children, are currently evacuated from Syria.

A special evacuation operation on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was carried out by the Ukrainian special services, diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies.

It is specified that another 57 people are expected to return to Ukraine.