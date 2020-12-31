Facts

11:18 31.12.2020

Ukraine to receive Sinovac Biotech vaccine within 30 days after registration

Ukraine will receive the vaccine produced by the Sinovac Biotech Chinese company within 30 days after registration, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Due to the supply of the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech, we will receive 1.913 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus disease. During the first delivery, some 700,000 doses will arrive in Ukraine, we will receive them within 30 days after the vaccine is registered either in the manufacturing country or in other countries (the United States, UK, EU, Brazil, etc.)," he said.

"The company is to release the results of clinical trials in Brazil on January 7. It is stipulated that the vaccine must have an efficiency of at least 70%. Negotiations with the manufacturer have lasted since September 2020. The agreement was signed by the Lekhim Ukrainian pharmaceutical company," the minister said.

According to Stepanov, the third phase of clinical trials was done in Brazil (13,060 patients), Indonesia (1,600 patients) and Turkey (1,325 patients). The efficiency in Indonesia was 97%, in Turkey it was 91%. The FDA recommends that COVID-19 vaccines should be more than 50% effective.

The minister said that all vaccines purchased for government funds will be free for all citizens of Ukraine.

In addition, the head of the Health Ministry said that the department is at the final stage of signing contracts with other vaccine manufacturing companies, and also intends to increase the number of vaccines that will be supplied to Ukraine as part of the COVAX initiative.

