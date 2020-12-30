Zelensky introduces new head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Boichuk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a working trip to Ivano-Frankivsk region met with administrative and economic activists and introduced newly-appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Andriy Boichuk, expressing hope for successful teamwork in the region.

"I congratulate you and wish you success. I wish you to be able to show people the results," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky on Wednesday.

Boichuk said that this position is a great responsibility for him.

"Since the first day we have been establishing internal management communication and cooperation with state and local authorities. I am interested in working with every head of a community, village, town, city or district on problematic issues," he said.

Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov said that in 2020 the foundation of decentralization was built in Ukraine, the configuration of merged territorial communities was formed. He said that as a result of the enlargement in Ukraine, there are now 136 regions instead of 490, including six in Ivano-Frankivsk.

"Much has been done within the framework of the Big Construction program in Ivano-Frankivsk region, but this is still not enough. Plans for 2021 are more ambitious. This is a program that does not operate on paper, but already improves the lives of millions of Ukrainians," Chernyshov said.