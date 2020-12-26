Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andriy Boichuk as the head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree No. 585/2020 on December 24, the presidential press service reports.

Presenting a service certificate at the President's Office, Zelensky wished the new head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration strength and conscientious work for the benefit of the region.

Andriy Boichuk was born in 1976 in Ivano-Frankivsk. Graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk State Technical University of Oil and Gas in 2000 (mechanical engineer). He worked in structures for the maintenance of gas pipelines. Since 2010, he held various positions at Ukrtransgaz. In 2014-2015, he was the Director of the Department for the Operation and Reform of the Oil and Gas Sector of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine.