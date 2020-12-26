Facts

11:48 26.12.2020

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

1 min read
Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andriy Boichuk as the head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree No. 585/2020 on December 24, the presidential press service reports.

Presenting a service certificate at the President's Office, Zelensky wished the new head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration strength and conscientious work for the benefit of the region.

Andriy Boichuk was born in 1976 in Ivano-Frankivsk. Graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk State Technical University of Oil and Gas in 2000 (mechanical engineer). He worked in structures for the maintenance of gas pipelines. Since 2010, he held various positions at Ukrtransgaz. In 2014-2015, he was the Director of the Department for the Operation and Reform of the Oil and Gas Sector of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine.

Tags: #administration #ivano_frankivsk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:18 16.12.2020
Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

15:00 11.12.2020
Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

Zelensky appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration

17:46 04.08.2020
Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

15:26 24.04.2020
Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

17:48 02.08.2019
Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

14:52 29.06.2019
Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

11:08 24.06.2019
Presidential Administration presents action plan on digital economy to foreign partners

Presidential Administration presents action plan on digital economy to foreign partners

13:55 06.05.2019
Bus accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region kills three, one missing – Emergency ministry

Bus accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region kills three, one missing – Emergency ministry

12:25 22.04.2019
Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

13:53 16.03.2019
Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

LATEST

NABU opens proceeding due to Venediktova's interference in Tatarov case

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Another 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armed Forces per day - Medical Forces command

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD