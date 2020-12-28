Facts

12:16 28.12.2020

Repairs completed on Yany Kapu tug boat seized by Russian border guards in Kerch Strait in Nov 2018

2 min read
Repairs completed on Yany Kapu tug boat seized by Russian border guards in Kerch Strait in Nov 2018

Ukraine has completed the repairs of the Yany Kapu tug boat, which Russian border guards seized in the Kerch Strait in November 2018, the Army Inform news agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"A dock repair of the Yany Kapu tug boat of the Ukrainian Navy has been completed at one of the Ukrainian ship repair enterprises. In fact, it has been possible to restore the combat capability of this vessel from now on it will be able to carry out tasks as intended," the message says.

So, during the repair work, the ship was cleaned, the defects were corrected, the damaged parts of the hull and deck were replaced, and they were painted.

In addition, the gas duct, fuel pumps, fire system valves and compressors were repaired at Yany Kapu. Also, the steering and anchor gear, electrical equipment and interior rooms were repaired in the tug.

As reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian border guards detained the Ukrainian tug Yany Kapu and small armored artillery boats Berdiansk and Nikopol en route from Odesa to Mariupol using weapons in the Kerch Strait area.

In Russia, 24 Ukrainian sailors were accused of "illegal border crossing committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy or by an organized group, or with the use of violence or with the threat of its use" (Part 3 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

In April 2019, Ukraine began international arbitration proceedings against the Russian Federation for the illegal seizure on its part of three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 members of their crews. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea decided to apply interim measures: the court ordered Russia to immediately release the ships and their crew members.

The sailors returned to Ukraine on September 7, 2019 as part of the mutual release of the detainees by Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

On November 17, 2019, Ukrainian vessels, accompanied by the Russian coast guard, left the Kerch water area towards the Black Sea, and on November 18 they were transferred to the Ukrainian side.

On May 22, 2020, Ukraine submitted its Memorandum in this case to the arbitration tribunal, containing a statement of facts, substantiation of the legal position of evidence.

Tags: #crimea #army #boat
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 21.12.2020
Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

14:11 17.12.2020
Zelensky urges ambassadors to work more actively to involve other countries to participate in 'Crimean Platform'

Zelensky urges ambassadors to work more actively to involve other countries to participate in 'Crimean Platform'

10:20 15.12.2020
Ukraine regards Russian nationalization of 'Massandra' as war crime - Prosecutor of Crimea

Ukraine regards Russian nationalization of 'Massandra' as war crime - Prosecutor of Crimea

09:01 15.12.2020
Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

Ukraine considers Russian passports issued to Crimeans as 'documents' from gift shop – Crimean prosecutor

16:01 05.12.2020
Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

Thanks to volunteers, modern Ukrainian army created – Zelensky

12:47 05.12.2020
Prosecutor's office of Crimea initiates proceedings against Coop Himmelblau Austrian architectural bureau – MFA

Prosecutor's office of Crimea initiates proceedings against Coop Himmelblau Austrian architectural bureau – MFA

17:51 03.12.2020
EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

EU studying Kyiv's proposal on 'Crimean platform,' EU special representative for Crimea - Stano

12:41 01.12.2020
Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

Kyiv supports creating position of EU Special Representative for Crimea – Kuleba

10:41 01.12.2020
Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

Ukraine may impose sanctions against Austrian architectural bureau Coop Himmelblau involved in construction of opera house in Sevastopol – ambassador

12:49 25.11.2020
Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

LATEST

Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Tupytsky did not appear at PGO for good reason, doesn't intend to evade procedural actions – Constitutional Court

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

PGO sends suspicion notice to Constitutional Court head by mail

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD