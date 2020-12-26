Facts

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

As of Saturday morning, 7,709 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 5,145 recovered, 121 patients died, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"7,709 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of December 26, 2020. In particular, 366 children and 198 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 2,888 people were hospitalized, 121 died, 5,145 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk (676), Lviv (676), Kyiv (568), Odesa (513) and Zaporizhia (445) regions.

According to the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), some 350,257 people are sick with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 2,443 more than the day before.

The number of suspected cases of coronavirus disease over the past day amounted to 7,601, the NSDC informs.

