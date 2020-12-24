Facts

09:54 24.12.2020

Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

1 min read
Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No.1074-IX on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on establishing liability for declaring inaccurate information and failure to submit declaration of a person authorized to perform government or local government functions.

According to the presidential press service, the law returns responsibility for declaring inaccurate information and for not submitting a declaration by the subject of the declaration, which was canceled by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The relevant amendments are being made to the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the law of Ukraine on prevention of corruption.

It is noted that the document eliminates the gaps in legislation that arose due to the Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision dated October 27, 2020, and provides opportunities for criminal prosecution for declaring inaccurate information and for the failure of the entity to submit a declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the government or local government. As reported, on October 27, 2020, the Constitutional Court recognized a number of provisions of the law on the prevention of corruption and criminal liability for declaring false information as unconstitutional.

Tags: #zelensky #declaration
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:08 24.12.2020
Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

09:33 23.12.2020
Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

Zelensky returns thanks to Macron for his willingness to help accelerate provision of vaccine against COVID-19 to Ukraine

10:26 22.12.2020
Zelensky insists on payments to families of medical workers killed by COVID-19

Zelensky insists on payments to families of medical workers killed by COVID-19

18:41 21.12.2020
Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

Zelensky signs law on govt support for culture, tourism, creative industries

11:48 21.12.2020
Zelensky convinced Biden could step up negotiations in Normandy format – President's Office

Zelensky convinced Biden could step up negotiations in Normandy format – President's Office

11:13 21.12.2020
Ukraine not included in list of priority countries for receiving vaccines against COVID-19, but guided by principle of its safety – President's Office

Ukraine not included in list of priority countries for receiving vaccines against COVID-19, but guided by principle of its safety – President's Office

09:52 21.12.2020
Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

09:16 21.12.2020
Implementation of global judicial reform to start in Ukraine in 2021 – Zelensky

Implementation of global judicial reform to start in Ukraine in 2021 – Zelensky

14:41 19.12.2020
President on COVID-19 situation: Number of those who have recovered growing, number of new patients declining

President on COVID-19 situation: Number of those who have recovered growing, number of new patients declining

08:58 19.12.2020
Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

LATEST

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara case brought to court – prosecutor's office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD