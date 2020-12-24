Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No.1074-IX on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on establishing liability for declaring inaccurate information and failure to submit declaration of a person authorized to perform government or local government functions.

According to the presidential press service, the law returns responsibility for declaring inaccurate information and for not submitting a declaration by the subject of the declaration, which was canceled by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The relevant amendments are being made to the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the law of Ukraine on prevention of corruption.

It is noted that the document eliminates the gaps in legislation that arose due to the Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision dated October 27, 2020, and provides opportunities for criminal prosecution for declaring inaccurate information and for the failure of the entity to submit a declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the government or local government. As reported, on October 27, 2020, the Constitutional Court recognized a number of provisions of the law on the prevention of corruption and criminal liability for declaring false information as unconstitutional.