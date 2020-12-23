Facts

16:44 23.12.2020

Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants


Cabinet allocates UAH 10.1 mln of one off payment to families of deceased, disabled ATO participants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 10.136 million to provide one off financial assistance to family members of three deceased servicemen and 13 military personnel, who received disabilities while participating in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas.

The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

In particular, family members of the deceased will receive assistance in the amount of 750 living wages for able-bodied persons on the date of death, and those who received disabilities, depending on the group will get from 250 to 400 living wages. Those who have received the first group of disability will be paid 400 living wages for the able-bodied, the second group will be paid 300 living wages, the third group will be paid 250 living wages.

From January 1, 2020, the living wage in Ukraine is UAH 2,027.

