Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Since the start of the full-scale war, Finland has provided Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 billion in military aid and about EUR 816 million in humanitarian aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"I would like to thank friendly Finland for its continued solidarity with Ukraine, we greatly appreciate everything that the government and people of Finland have done for our victory. This is more than EUR 2.7 billion in military and almost EUR 90 million in financial support, about EUR 816 million in humanitarian aid," Shmyhal said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland Petteri Orpo in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for the supply of energy equipment: transformers, generators, electric motors.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, Finland made a significant contribution to humanitarian demining in the amount of EUR 8 million.

"We appreciate Finland's readiness to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine's defence capability," he added.