Former MP Pavlenko buys Nashe Radio

The radio holding TAVR-Media, which in the spring of this year gained control over LLC Katapulta (owns 100% of PJSC Nashe Radio), has sold the company to MP Viktor Pavlenko (formerly a member of the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc faction).

According to a message in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Pavlenko became the owner of 100% of common registered shares of Nashe Radio PJSC (Kyiv).

The completion date of the transaction is December 18, 2020.

Earlier it was reported that the nominal shares of LLC Katapulta is UAH 70,000.

According to the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Pavlenko was also the head of the supervisory board of CJSC Tavriyski ihry (games), which organizes concert events.

Earlier, the radio station Nashe Radio was part of the UMH media holding of the Ukrainian oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko.