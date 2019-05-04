Facts

12:57 04.05.2019

Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

1 min read
Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

Chairman of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting Yuriy Artemenko has announced his decision to resign.

"My term of office as a member of the National Council ends in July. However, today, two months before its completion, I decided to resign," Artemenko said in a statement published on the website of the National Council on Saturday.

According to him, there are two reasons for this decision.

"The first reason is simple human fatigue - to work daily in constant stress for 10-12 hours during five years, sometimes even seven days a week. Secondly, the proposal, which came at that time to take another job," said he.

Tags: #tv #radio #artemenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:30 04.05.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

12:59 03.05.2019
Surkis brothers to sue Poroshenko in England – Kolomoisky

Surkis brothers to sue Poroshenko in England – Kolomoisky

20:13 21.04.2019
Exit poll presented on 112.ua TV channel: Zelensky has 73.7% of voters' support, Poroshenko has 26.3%

Exit poll presented on 112.ua TV channel: Zelensky has 73.7% of voters' support, Poroshenko has 26.3%

20:27 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

19:00 07.12.2018
Rada culture committee head: 90% of national TV should be in Ukrainian

Rada culture committee head: 90% of national TV should be in Ukrainian

09:48 28.11.2018
Ukraine will struggle by all available means to return Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia – Poroshenko

Ukraine will struggle by all available means to return Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia – Poroshenko

19:49 23.10.2018
TV ad rates grow by more than 30%, those of outdoor advertising 40-50% up

TV ad rates grow by more than 30%, those of outdoor advertising 40-50% up

16:25 05.10.2018
NewsOne TV channel ex-owner Murayev announces sale of channel to Opposition Bloc MP Kozak

NewsOne TV channel ex-owner Murayev announces sale of channel to Opposition Bloc MP Kozak

12:15 05.10.2018
Rada recommendation for 112.Ukraine and NewsOne TV channels involves only their founders – Turchynov

Rada recommendation for 112.Ukraine and NewsOne TV channels involves only their founders – Turchynov

12:52 26.09.2018
BRT switches off national UA one TV channel broadcast for debts

BRT switches off national UA one TV channel broadcast for debts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

LATEST

Zelensky's advisors in Brussels discuss Western support for anti-corruption, judicial, economic reforms

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

Ukraine at UN demands release of Sushchenko

ICRC sends over 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid to temporarily occupied territory of Donbas

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Poroshenko notes advantages of Ukrainian passport to Russian for traveling the world

Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in action in Donbas since Friday midnight

SAPO, NABU and HACC should yield results in near future or tell public why there are none – Zelensky's advisor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD