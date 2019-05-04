Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

Chairman of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting Yuriy Artemenko has announced his decision to resign.

"My term of office as a member of the National Council ends in July. However, today, two months before its completion, I decided to resign," Artemenko said in a statement published on the website of the National Council on Saturday.

According to him, there are two reasons for this decision.

"The first reason is simple human fatigue - to work daily in constant stress for 10-12 hours during five years, sometimes even seven days a week. Secondly, the proposal, which came at that time to take another job," said he.