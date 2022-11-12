Facts

16:28 12.11.2022

Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

1 min read
Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Broadcasting of Ukrainian television resumed in Kherson on November 11: on channel 31 in T2 digital format, residents of the liberated city and nearby settlements have access to one of the Ukrainian channels broadcasting a single news marathon.

"It was possible to accomplish this thanks to new powerful transmitters, which were provided to the Broadcasting, Radio Communications and Television Concern by Polish colleagues – the Emitel SA Company. A few days before the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, the Concern's specialists installed a 4 kW transmitter in Mykolaiv region near the existing line of demarcation," the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said on its website.

As noted, in order to watch Ukrainian television, residents of Kherson region need to search for channels in T2 format on their own TVs, pointing the antenna towards Mykolaiv region. "If you can't find a channel, you should turn the antenna a little to one side or the other or raise it higher," the service said.

Tags: #kherson #tv #radio

MORE ABOUT

14:48 12.11.2022
Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

16:45 11.11.2022
Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

16:27 11.11.2022
Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

15:35 11.11.2022
Videos with Ukrainian military in Kherson uploaded to social networks

Videos with Ukrainian military in Kherson uploaded to social networks

14:21 11.11.2022
Humanitarian situation in Kherson is poor

Humanitarian situation in Kherson is poor

17:45 27.10.2022
Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

11:44 24.10.2022
FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

14:53 15.10.2022
Russian military shot Kherson conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko for refusing to cooperate with occupiers

Russian military shot Kherson conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko for refusing to cooperate with occupiers

15:20 06.08.2022
Occupiers collect pensioners' personal data in Kherson region, promote university entry campaign – Kherson city council

Occupiers collect pensioners' personal data in Kherson region, promote university entry campaign – Kherson city council

14:23 19.07.2022
Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

Ukrainian army strikes at Russian invaders' base near Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

AD

HOT NEWS

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Funds raised for first marine drone of Ukrainian production, it to be called Kherson – Fedorov

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

Ukraine may become first state in world to initiate digital establishment of diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Ukraine, Papua New Guinea intend to start establishing bilateral diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Enemy conducts intensive shelling of Vuhledar, four residential buildings damaged, 40 'arrivals' in Lyman community over day

US National Security Adviser announces further supply of US weapons to Ukraine

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

Netherlands to provide extra EUR 110 mln to help Ukraine with electricity

AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Paths of Solidarity EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

AD
AD
AD
AD