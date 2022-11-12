Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Broadcasting of Ukrainian television resumed in Kherson on November 11: on channel 31 in T2 digital format, residents of the liberated city and nearby settlements have access to one of the Ukrainian channels broadcasting a single news marathon.

"It was possible to accomplish this thanks to new powerful transmitters, which were provided to the Broadcasting, Radio Communications and Television Concern by Polish colleagues – the Emitel SA Company. A few days before the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, the Concern's specialists installed a 4 kW transmitter in Mykolaiv region near the existing line of demarcation," the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said on its website.

As noted, in order to watch Ukrainian television, residents of Kherson region need to search for channels in T2 format on their own TVs, pointing the antenna towards Mykolaiv region. "If you can't find a channel, you should turn the antenna a little to one side or the other or raise it higher," the service said.