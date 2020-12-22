SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) handed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleh Tatarov a request to elect him a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail of UAH 10 million, the SAPO told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Tatarov has been handed today a petition to choose a preventive measure," the prosecutor's office said, noting that the prosecutor's office would ask for arrest with the alternative of paying a bail in the amount of UAH 10 million.

The motion will be considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court. The date of consideration is not known yet.

As reported, the NABU detectives reported suspicion to the deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine, who is accused of providing unlawful benefits by a group of persons to ensure the issuance of an inaccurate written opinion of a forensic expert (Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) as part of the investigation into the case of misappropriation of property of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Tatarov reacted to this with a statement that he would prove his innocence.

On December 21, Tatarov's lawyer Oleksandr Kuzmenko said that NABU's criminal proceedings against the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleh Tatarov concern a discount on parking lot in one of the residential complexes in Kyiv, and not the case of "apartments for the National Guard."

Tatarov on December 21 came to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), where he received documents on his case, after which he gave a briefing for journalists. He said that he continues to perform his powers as usual, but "initiated the transfer of duties to another employee of the President's Office in order to avoid manipulation."