08:52 22.12.2020

Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed former executive director of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

The relevant decision was made at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday evening.

In particular, Vitrenko was appointed as First Deputy Energy Minister and also he is entrusted with the duties of the minister.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Olha Buslavets from the post of First Deputy Energy Minister at her request.

 

