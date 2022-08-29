Economy

14:53 29.08.2022

Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

Head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko expects the temperature in the premises of Ukrainians who use centralized heating services to drop to 17 or 18°C this winter, which is 4°C lower than usual.

According to him, cited by The Guardian, also this autumn, the central heating is expected to be turned on later, and turned off earlier in the spring. Traditionally, the heating season in large cities of Ukraine begins in the middle of October and ends in late March, early April.

Vitrenko also said Ukraine is counting on financial support from Western donors to purchase up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas worth about $10 billion during the next heating season.

At the same time, the projected volumes of deliveries may change if the Russian aggressor launches missile strikes on infrastructure gas facilities in Ukraine.

