14:43 07.10.2022

Naftogaz plans to increase gas production by at least 5% in 2023 - CEO

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy plans to increase gas production in 2023 by at least 5% under a combination of several conditions, head of the company Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"In the west of the country … we are increasing production. At the same time, we have de-occupied areas in Kharkiv region. If there are no military losses, then next year we will increase production there. And another important component is that next year we will launch a horizontal drilling program, this is actually the development of unconventional reservoirs," Vitrenko described the company's plans in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Thus, putting all these factors together, in 2023 we can expect an increase in production by at least 5%,"he concluded.

As reported with reference to Vitrenko, Naftogaz Ukrainy intends to increase investments in gas exploration and production by approximately 15% in 2023 compared to the current year.

The head of the Lvivgazvydobuvannia gas industry department (a subdivision of Naftogaz), Oleksandr Sendeha, said that by the end of the year it will increase production by approximately 2% compared to 2021 - from 770 million cubic meters to 790 million cubic meters, while in September production growth amounted to more than 4%.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia in January-June 2022 reduced the supply of gas by 1.5% compared to the same period in 2021, to 6.31 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #gas #naftogaz #vitrenko

