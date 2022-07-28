Naftogaz head expects return to gas production increase in 2023 under ideal scenario

Ukrgazvydobuvannia has stabilized the rate of decline in natural gas production in the country, head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"Now we are already starting to stabilize production, our rate of decline has decreased. Ideally, we will be able to stabilize production by the end of this year and increase production next year," he said in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the head of Naftogaz, the expected increase in production is associated with the start of the horizontal drilling program.

As reported, in May, Vitrenko announced that from the end of 2021, Naftogaz began to increase gas production. At the same time, due to the war, production predictably fell.