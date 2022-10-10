Energy Ministry, EU Commissioner for Energy discuss assistance in restoration of energy facilities

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko informed European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson about massive rocket attacks on the energy sector of the country.

"Modern Russia is a terrorist organization. I am grateful to our European partners for their solidarity and support. We count on assistance in restoring the destruction of generation facilities and networks," the minister said.

As reported, on Monday morning, the Russian Federation launched missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities. The Defense Intelligence noted that "the main goal of the terrorist country was to destroy thermal power plants, create panic among Ukrainians and intimidate the European public."

In particular, strikes were carried out on the territory of thermal power plants in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions, thermal power plants in the capital and regions.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 11 important infrastructure facilities in eight regions and Kyiv were damaged. According to the State Emergency Service at 14:00 on Monday, as a result of shelling, there is no power supply in four regions: Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil. In the rest of Ukraine, power supply was partially disrupted.

Ukrenergo has introduced a schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and relevant regions, as well as in Zhytomyr, asks to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances in the evening - from 17:00 to 22:00.