Naftogaz expects to additionally produce about 500,000 mcm of gas daily in de-occupied territories – Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy is actively engaged in the resumption of production in the de-occupied territories and expects to receive an additional 500,000 million cubic meters from the restored wells of gas per day, Chair of the company's board Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Now Naftogaz is resuming gas production in the de-occupied territories. We expect that as a result of the return to operation of wells and other gas infrastructure facilities, Ukraine will receive an additional 500,000 cubic meters of gas daily," he said on his Facebook on Thursday.

At the same time, he said some of the objects returned to Ukraine have already reached the indicators that they had before February 2022, while others are still in the process of preparing for full-fledged operation.

Vitrenko said that many wells, infrastructure facilities and equipment that were under the control of the Russians or in the zone of active hostilities were damaged, destroyed, or their activities had to be limited or completely stopped.

"Ukraine is returning its own. And we are grateful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who heroically liberated a significant part of Kharkiv region from the invaders, as well as to the employees of Ukrgazvydobuvannia, who, after clearing the territories, begin repair work and put the facilities into operation," the chair of the Naftogaz board said.

He also said the company, realizing the special importance of its own gas for Ukraine in this heating season, is also working to stabilize and increase production in other regions of Ukraine.