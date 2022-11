The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Yuriy Vitrenko from the post of chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers fired Yuriy Vitrenko. The new head of Naftogaz will most likely be Oleksiy Chernyshev, Minister for Territories and Communities Development," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.