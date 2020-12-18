Canada, Ukraine to modernize FTA in 2021 – ambassador

In 2021, Canada and Ukraine will modernize the free trade agreement (FTA), Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza said.

"This year will be important because its [the agreement] modernization, including services, is envisaged. Therefore, I look forward to working in this direction," Galadza said at an online discussion at Kyiv Security Forum on Friday.

She said that Ukraine needs to continue to work towards reforming the justice system.

"This is extremely important for Ukrainian citizens and also for bilateral relations, if we want to strengthen them, especially trade relations," Galadza said.

The ambassador also expressed her hope that in 2021 there will be an opportunity to simplify the process of travel between Canada and Ukraine. "Connections between people are exactly what shapes our bilateral relations. I mean those people who travel from Ukraine to Canada and vice versa. I think that over the next year we will have opportunities to simplify this process, clarify, something like a normal life after a year that has passed," she said.

In addition, the diplomat said that on January 1, an agreement between Canada and Ukraine on the joint production of audiovisual products comes into force.

Galadza said that another area of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Canada is the continuation of work towards ensuring fairness, accountability, transparency regarding the shooting down of UIA flight by Iran.

"We must ensure justice, transparency for families, and we will continue to work together to make the skies safer for all people who fly and, unfortunately, who have to travel to conflict areas," she said.

The ambassador said that Canada will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.

"Ukraine can certainly rely on the fact that Canada will invariably and uncompromisingly support territorial integrity, not only through tactical exercises that we organize for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they prepare to be deployed in Donbas, but also in the format of multilateral forums and initiatives, like the Crimean platform," the diplomat said.

She said Canada will also continue to accompany Ukraine on the path of reforms.