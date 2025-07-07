Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 07.07.2025

Nestlé launches production of vermicelli at new factory worth CHF40 mln in Ukraine

2 min read

Swiss Nestlé has launched the first production line of a new vermicelli factory in Smolyhiv (the Torchyn community of Lutsk district in Volyn region), which is the result of an investment of CHF40 million ($50 million at the current exchange rate) announced 30 months ago, the company said in a release on Monday.

"The production capacity of the first line will allow the company to produce 5,000 tonnes of vermicelli by the end of 2025, with a planned increase in production volumes with the opening of additional lines in the next two years," the release said.

Nestlé indicates that the factory in Smolyhiv is the fourth factory opened in the company's 30 years of operation in Ukraine.

"With the opening of the new factory, the company has created a European hub for food production in Ukraine in Volyn, combining the new factory in Smolyhiv with the one already operating in neighboring Torchyn," the report notes.

According to it, the company is expanding the production of vermicelli to meet the growing demand for it both in Europe and in Ukraine under the Maggi and Mivina brands. The new factory is an export-oriented enterprise: 75% of the products will be supplied to EU markets under the Maggi brand, which will increase foreign exchange earnings in Ukraine. At the same time, 75% of the raw materials for production come from local suppliers in Ukraine, the key ingredients are wheat and sunflower oil.

"The advantageous geographical location of the factory in western Ukraine creates ideal conditions for Nestlé to produce in Ukraine for both the local market and for export," the release quoted the words of Nestlé's CEO in Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe Alessandro Zanelli.

He added that the factory is a modern, digital and fully automated production facility.

The head of Volyn regional military administration, Ivan Rudnytsky, recalled that a factory producing ketchup and sauces under the Torchyn brand and a Nestlé distribution center are already operating in the region, and the launch of the new factory has created more than 300 new jobs, and their number will be increased in the near future and will exceed 1,500 people in total in the newly created production hub in Volyn.

Nestlé is one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, represented in 187 countries. It offers a wide range of products and services for families and pets. It has over 2,000 trademarks.

Tags: #nestle #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

20:37 07.07.2025
In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

20:44 04.07.2025
American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

20:08 04.07.2025
Ukraine managed to significantly increase quotas for export of sensitive agricultural products to EU – trade rep

Ukraine managed to significantly increase quotas for export of sensitive agricultural products to EU – trade rep

20:04 04.07.2025
Korean govt to allocate $10 mln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Economy Ministry

Korean govt to allocate $10 mln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Economy Ministry

20:03 04.07.2025
Military aid to Ukraine unilaterally stopped by Hegseth, despite analysis results – media

Military aid to Ukraine unilaterally stopped by Hegseth, despite analysis results – media

20:48 03.07.2025
President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

20:46 03.07.2025
Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

19:58 03.07.2025
Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

HOT NEWS

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

Cabinet starts UAH 5,000 payments under Schoolchild Package service - Shmyhal

EBA calls for open discussion on controversial mobilization deferral policy in Ukraine

Investor interest in Ukraine is real but not yet reflected in capital – EBA Executive Director

President signs new package of sanctions against Russian financial schemes

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

Starmer and Macron disagree on strategy on ending war in Ukraine

Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Sumy region: casualties, destruction, power outages reported – authorities

Yermak communicates online with advisers to leaders of Northern European and Baltic countries

Ukrainian MFA’s rep: Proper ‘denazification’ must begin from Moscow

Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Kyivteploenergo continues to restore heating network in Solomiansky district after shelling

Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss positions, formats for further cooperation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

AD
AD